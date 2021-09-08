After earthquake in Mexico, one and a half million people left without light

About 1.6 million users were left without electricity in Mexico after the earthquake in the southwest of the country, the Federal Electricity Commission reported, RIA Novosti reported.

Affected 1 million 600,000 users in Mexico City, the states of Mexico City, Guerrero, Morelos and Oaxaca. This is 13% of the total number of consumers in these states and the capital, a statement on the website of the commission reported.

Specialists of the commission are engaged in emergency restoration of power supply within the emergency protocols.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Tuesday evening in southwestern Mexico in the state of Guerrero.

For an hour and a half, it was followed by new tremors of lesser strength. According to preliminary information from the government, one person died in Guerrero, there was no serious damage.