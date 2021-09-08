News
After earthquake in Mexico, one and a half million people left without light
After earthquake in Mexico, one and a half million people left without light
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

About 1.6 million users were left without electricity in Mexico after the earthquake in the southwest of the country, the Federal Electricity Commission reported, RIA Novosti reported.

Affected 1 million 600,000 users in Mexico City, the states of Mexico City, Guerrero, Morelos and Oaxaca. This is 13% of the total number of consumers in these states and the capital, a statement on the website of the commission reported.

Specialists of the commission are engaged in emergency restoration of power supply within the emergency protocols.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Tuesday evening in southwestern Mexico in the state of Guerrero.

For an hour and a half, it was followed by new tremors of lesser strength. According to preliminary information from the government, one person died in Guerrero, there was no serious damage.
