News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 11
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Show news feed
731 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
731 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 731 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 248,397 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,995cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,173 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 635, the total respective number so far is 232,041, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,188.

And 6,511 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,607,444 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
And four COVID-19 patients are in severe condition…
 3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
And four COVID-19 patients are in severe condition…
 Russia and Belarus to lift all COVID-19 restrictions for air communication
“Alexander Lukashenko still doesn’t know...
 European Council removes Armenia and five other countries from "safe countries" list
Non-essential travel to the EU from...
 Armenia ombudsman: Man continues paying loan for his animals stolen by Azerbaijanis
As per Tatoyan, Azerbaijanis stole 120 small cattle in Syunik Province…
Armenia again in EU epidemic ‘red’ zone
According to the Ministry of Health…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos