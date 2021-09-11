Belgium new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Armenia FM

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday received the newly appointed ambassador of Belgium to Armenia, Marc Michielsen, on the occasion of presenting the copy of his credentials, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Congratulating Marc Michielsen on assuming his position, Minister Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the Ambassador's activities will contribute to the promotion of the Armenian-Belgian multifaceted cooperation, political dialogue, bilateral and multilateral agenda.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Ambassador of Belgium discussed the existing potential of expanding the trade and economic relations, and promoting the collaboration in the sphere of high technologies. Both sides emphasized the resumption of Yerevan-Brussels air communication.

The interlocutors touched upon Armenia-EU cooperation. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement ratified by Belgium, as well as the implementation of inclusive programs within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, will contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations and sectoral cooperation.

Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Michielsen exchanged views on the issues of regional peace and security. The Foreign Minister of Armenia expressed confidence that the lasting and sustainable peace in the region can be achieved only through a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and welcomed Belgium's position in this regard.