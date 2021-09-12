France refuses to recognize Taliban's government in Afghanistan

France believes that the Taliban, which have seized power in Afghanistan, have failed to fulfill their promises that they had given to the international community, and so, Paris refuses to recognize the new government formed by the Taliban, said France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, AFP reports.

Le Drian recalled that France has demanded that the Taliban allow the unobstructed exit of all those who wish to exit and allow free provision of humanitarian aid to the regions that are not under the direct control of the Taliban, as well as protect human rights, especially the rights of women and the right to education, and to refuse any collaboration with Al Qaeda.

“Over the past few days, the Taliban said they had offered not only foreigners, but also Afghans to leave the territory at ease and had promised an inclusive government, but they lied,” the foreign minister concluded.