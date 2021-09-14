News
Tuesday
September 14
News
Tuesday
September 14
Taliban denies war crimes charges against human rights defenders
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

 The Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan, rejected accusations of war crimes brought forward by the non-governmental human rights organization Human Rights Watch, TOLO News reported.

“We strongly reject the HRW report, which said that the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate allegedly committed war crimes,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that the organization should not base its reports on disinformation.

“They should carefully examine for themselves the facts of what was happening in the Afghan provinces,” said Mujahid, who was appointed deputy minister of information and culture in the Taliban government last week.
