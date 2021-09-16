Today the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly hosted the delegation led by Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Baroness Caroline Cox. This is stated in the faction’s press release.

“The members of the delegation visited Armenia to learn about the current situation, as well as discuss with the public and political circles of Armenia the issues on the support required for Armenia on international platforms. As a matter of fact, the delegation visited Syunik Province yesterday.

Greeting the guests, leader of the faction Seyran Ohanyan highly appreciated Baroness Cox’s friendship and the invaluable support provided to the Armenian people.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the political and socio-economic situation in Armenia and Arstakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the post-war period, as well as the challenges facing the two Armenian states and the needs for assistance. The members of the faction asked the Baroness and her colleagues to exert pressure on Azerbaijan to return the Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia as soon as possible and without preconditions, as well as prevent the destruction of Armenian spiritual and historical-cultural heritage in the seized territories of Artsakh. The deputies also asked the guests to speak out about the war crimes that Azerbaijan and Turkey committed during the 44-day war.

The parties agreed to continue and deepen the cooperation,” the press release also reads.