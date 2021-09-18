News
Nuclear Chief of Iran does not plan to negotiate nuclear transaction in Vienna
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Nuclear Chief of Iran Mohammad Eslami said that during his upcoming visit to Vienna, the IAEA will not negotiate the revival of a nuclear transaction, the ISNA Agency reports.

This trip will take place in order to take part in the IAEA General Conference. As part of this visit, there will be no negotiations on a nuclear transaction, since such negotiations are not included in my duties, he said.

In Vienna from April, negotiations are underway between Iran and Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, China and France to restore the Iranian nuclear agreement in its original form.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
