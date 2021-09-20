Digest: Armenian women die in the Netherlands shooting, Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenians

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 20.09.21:
- Two residents of Kasakh village in the Kotayk Province of Armenia had deviated, while traveling on the Goris-Vorotan motorway, and ended up in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan, the NSS noted in a new statement.
And as a result of the work carried out by the Armenian National Security Service and the Russian border guards, the Azerbaijani side has returned the people.
- Two people were killed and two others were injured as a man had opened fire with the crossbow at passers-by in the city of Almelo, Holland.
According to the AGBU Holland, two women killed in the shooting were members of AGBU Holland - Mrs. Maral Deer Musseyan, member of the administrative body and chairman of the Women's Committee, and Mrs. Zanund Kardanakyan.
Later, it was reported that the man has mental and other health disorders. The police reported that they had apprehended him earlier this month and released him.
- In the last three years, 673 foreign citizens have sought asylum in Armenia.
A total of 207 foreign nationals — 96 of whom were Iranian citizens, 25 of whom were Syrian nationals, 22 of whom were Lebanese citizens, 10 of whom were Cuban nationals, and 6 of whom were Turkish citizens—sought asylum in Armenia last year.
Four of the Turkish nationals who sought asylum in Armenia last year were male, whereas the other two were female.
Eight of the 20 Turkish citizens who sought asylum in Armenia—from 2018 to 2020—were granted a refugee status, whereas the respective application of three Turkish nationals was denied.
In total, 81 foreign citizens were granted a refugee status in Armenia in 2020.
- A cooperation agreement was signed Monday between the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the State Development Corporation of Russia (VEB.RF), and the Development and Investments Corporation of Armenia—and within the framework of the Armenian Business Forum 2021 being held in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
According to Daniil Algulyan, Deputy Chairman at VEB.RF, this agreement will create a platform for cooperation, and will serve to expand cooperation and increase foreign trade.
- As of Monday morning, 342 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 253,942 in the country.
Also, 12 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,143 cases.
Meanwhile, 366,779 people so far have been vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus.
- The Iranian military is moving sizeable forces to the Azerbaijan border where large-scale military exercises are planned nearby the Araks River, wrote the Telegram channel of Voyenni Obozrevatel (Military Observer).
To note, Iran on Sunday joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)—and by a joint decision of the leaders of the SCO member countries.
- Eight people have been killed in a shooting at the Perm State National Research University in Russia, TASS reported, citing the Russian Investigative Committee.
Several others are injured.
The yet unidentified gunman has been detained.
He was injured during the detention