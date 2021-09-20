20 Turkey citizens seek asylum in Armenia in past 3 years

In the last three years, 673 foreign citizens—most of whom are Iranian nationals—have sought asylum in Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the information it received from the Migration Service of Armenia—and in response to its written inquiry in this regard.

Accordingly, in 2020, the number of foreign citizens seeking asylum in Armenia has relatively decreased compared to the previous two years. A total of 207 foreign nationals—96 of whom were Iranian citizens, 25 of whom were Syrian nationals, 22 of whom were Lebanese citizens, 10 of whom were Cuban nationals, and 6 of whom were Turkish citizens—sought asylum in Armenia last year.

Four of the Turkish nationals who sought asylum in Armenia last year were male, whereas the other two were female.

Eight of the 20 Turkish citizens who sought asylum in Armenia—from 2018 to 2020—were granted a refugee status, whereas the respective application of three Turkish nationals was denied.

In total, 81 foreign citizens were granted a refugee status in Armenia in 2020.