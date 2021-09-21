Armenia health minister's vaccinated mother contracts COVID-19

Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan’s mother was transferred to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center with coronavirus yesterday, the Medical Center’s sources reported, according to Hraparak.am.
It’s worth mentioning that the minister’s mother had already received the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which, as we can see, didn’t protect her from getting infected.
Hraparak.am contacted Minister Anahit Avanesyan, who was surprised and said the following in response to the inquiry: “I’m not going to say anything about information containing such secret and really regret to see that the hospital didn’t protect the data on medical secret prescribed by rules and the law. That’s all.”
In essence, the minister neither confirmed nor refuted Hraparak.am’s information.