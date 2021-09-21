News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Armenia health minister's vaccinated mother contracts COVID-19
Armenia health minister's vaccinated mother contracts COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan’s mother was transferred to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center with coronavirus yesterday, the Medical Center’s sources reported, according to Hraparak.am.

It’s worth mentioning that the minister’s mother had already received the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which, as we can see, didn’t protect her from getting infected.

Hraparak.am contacted Minister Anahit Avanesyan, who was surprised and said the following in response to the inquiry: “I’m not going to say anything about information containing such secret and really regret to see that the hospital didn’t protect the data on medical secret prescribed by rules and the law. That’s all.”

In essence, the minister neither confirmed nor refuted Hraparak.am’s information.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US may approve Pfizer child vaccine drug soon
Last week, nearly 311 children were admitted to hospitals per day...
 8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Artsakh
At present, 23 people are...
 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
The number of people who have recovered...
 3,000 French medical workers dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19
BBC also reports that the...
 Armenia President meets with WHO Director-General in Geneva
Sarkissian and Ghebreyesus expressed concern about...
 3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And four COVID-19 patients are in severe condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos