Lukashenko to Pashinyan: Belarus, Armenia will be able to fully realize bilateral cooperation’s potential
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia. The message particularly states as follows:

The long-term fruitful partnership between Minsk and Yerevan is invariably characterized by respect and mutual desire to deepen traditionally friendly and trustworthy relations.

I am confident that with your active support, Belarus and Armenia will be able to fully realize the significant potential of bilateral cooperation, enriching it with new examples of successful interaction that meets the interests of our peoples.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
