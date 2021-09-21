Nikol Pashinyan: Grove of Life will symbolize the start of era of peaceful development of Armenia

A Grove of Life will be established at the Botanical Garden in Yerevan. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared in his speech at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence at Republic Square in Yerevan.

“I would like for us to see the presence of our martyrs by our side and see them as a symbol of life, not death. We have been considering the way to eternalize the memory of the martyrs of all the wars for a long time, and we decided to establish a Grove of Life at the Botanical Garden where we will plant trees named after the martyrs of all the wars, and the culmination will be the tree of life. Life in Armenia and Artsakh, Armenia that is peaceful and is growing, will be the victory that they shaped. Those trees, which will be placed in the heart of this brilliant grove with Armenian flags, will be moved to the Botanical Garden to symbolize the start of a new era in the history of Armenia, that is, the start of an era of peaceful development. Live and rise, Armenia! Live and rise, Artsakh! Live and rise for the sake of the martyrs who fell so that you can rise. I congratulate you all on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.