Armenia official: Enlarged communities’ list will include capital Yerevan

As a result of administrative-territorial changes in Armenia, it is planned to form 78 communities, 71 of which—conjoint. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan during Wednesday’s parliamentary hearings—and while debating on the package of bills on amendments and addenda to the Law on Administrative Territorial Division and related laws.

He thanked the professional and civic groups, as well as international partners for their professional and consulting assistance.

"Definitely, all the [respective] opinions have been considered and discussed. (…). But this does not mean at all that we have accepted them all," Terteryan added.

The Armenian official noted that the capital Yerevan also will be put on the list of Armenia’s enlarged communities—but of course, as a separate unit—, there will be six non-enlarges communities in Armenia, and Gyumri will be among them.

"Five more are communities mixed with villages where the representatives of national minorities predominate. We have not reflected on them yet," the deputy minister said.