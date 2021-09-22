Armenia and Lithuania FMs meet in New York

Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in New York to participate in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The interlocutors commended the positive dynamics in the relations between Armenia and Lithuania, and reiterated their readiness to deepen the existing cooperation through high-level dialogue. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Lithuania exchanged views on the wide agenda of Armenia-EU partnership, the technical assistance of the EU provided to Armenia.

During the meeting, the ministers touched upon the situation in Artsakh following the 44-day war and resulting from the infiltration of the units of Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Ararat Mirzoyan underscored that Azerbaijan's provocative actions undermine Armenia's efforts for de-escalating the situation and establishing stability.

In the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need for the resumption of the process of peaceful negotiations and the lasting and comprehensive settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.