Biden’s advisor travels to Riyadh to discuss Yemen

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has departed for Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Washington's demands for a ceasefire in Yemen.
During the visit, a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, brother of the Crown Prince, is also planned.
The Biden administration has largely stayed away from the crown prince since the CIA report released in February, according to which the prince approved the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Hashagji during the 2018 operation at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.
But the White House decided that it was impossible to end what is arguably the most difficult conflict in the world without meeting face to face with the most senior representatives of Saudi Arabia, according to AP, citing a senior administration official.