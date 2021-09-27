News
Advocate of Armenian POWs in ECHR: 125 Armenian captives are detained in Baku
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Based on official data, 45 Armenian captives are detained in Baku, meaning Azerbaijan acknowledges the fact that it is detaining 45 Armenian captives, to which the country’s authorities ascribe crimes in an attempt to postpone their repatriation to Armenia. This is what advocate Siranush Sahakyan, who represents the interests of Armenian prisoners of war in the European Court of Huma Rights (ECHR), said during an interview on Armenian News-NEWS.am’s TALK TIME show.

Sahakyan clarified that there are official and non-official data regarding the Armenian captives detained in Azerbaijan that are based on the results of fact-finding activities.

“Based on our data, it is safe to say that, in addition to 45 captives, there are another 80 Armenian captives detained in Azerbaijan. This is an exact figure. There is irrefutable evidence (video recordings and photos), and there are eyewitnesses who have personally seen the captives,” Sahakyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
