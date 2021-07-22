News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
TALK TIME: Analyst says Armenia will be split into two zones (Russia and Turkey) in case ill-fated treaty is signed
TALK TIME: Analyst says Armenia will be split into two zones (Russia and Turkey) in case ill-fated treaty is signed
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Peace can only be achieved by preparing for war, but Armenia’s incumbent authorities aren’t preparing to achieve peace. This is what political scientist Edgar Elbakyan said during a conversation with TALK TIME.

According to him, the incumbent authorities might incite a new war with their deficient policy.

“If you’re weak, your enemy can take advantage of that. If you’re a human being and a beast is four-legged, the beast will definitely catch you,” Elbakyan stated, adding that politics is an art of possibilities.

Nevertheless, Elbakyan says there are two scenarios — either the Armenian authorities will sign the ill-fated treaty with Azerbaijan which Elbakyan considers a new war, or the Armenian authorities won’t sign the treaty.

“If the treaty is signed, Armenia will be split into two zones of economic influence — Russia and Turkey, just like when Iran was split into Russian and British zones of influence 100 years ago. Since Russia is facing many problems, it is ceding to Turkey,” the political scientist clarified, adding that there is no need to expect anything good so long as the army hasn’t been restructured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan prohibiting Armenian clergymen and pilgrims from entering Dadivank Monastery
Azerbaijan has also prohibited the entry of...
 Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh
There are no reports on a respective criminal case being filed against the Armenian authorities or servicemen yet...
 Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison
The Baku Court on Grave Crimes…
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's provocative steps, maximalist aspirations pose new threats to Armenia, Artsakh
“Sadly, the politico-military situation in our region remains tense,” said the Armenian acting PM…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Karabakh
This time in Mataghis village…
 Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village
The panic is among the reporters…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos