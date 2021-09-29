News
Wednesday
September 29
News
Newspaper: Armenia new ambassador to US cannot find common ground with local Armenian community
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On the eve of September 21, the RA ambassadors were instructed not to hold Independence Day [anniversary] receptions, except for the newly appointed RA ambassador to the US, Lilit Makunts, who invited a colorful reception at the RA embassy in Washington on September 30, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence.

The [American] Armenian  community members who are one of their own and will not give unpleasant surprises to the ambassador, who is not accepted by the community, were invited.

We were informed that Makunts is unable to find common ground with the [American] Armenian  community, as well as the Armenian National Committee [of America], and encountered serious problems.

She is rejected by the [American Armenian] community, and in such conditions, a good job is out of the question.

Although some representatives of the [American Armenian] community organizations have met with Makunts in secret, they hide it, fearing that they, too, will get the rejection addressed to Makunts.

There is virtually no trace left in the American Armenian community of the euphoria of 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
