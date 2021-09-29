Artsakh representative to Armenia: Initial damage from war is about 42m AMD

By the end of the year, it is planned to build 300 apartments to accommodate people in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The permanent representative of Artsakh to Armenia, Sergey Ghazaryan, stated about this during Wednesday’s working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.
He stressed that as a result of the war last fall, 192 Artsakh settlements—185 villages and 7 towns—have come under the control of Azerbaijan.
"The infrastructure in the [Artsakh] republic has been severely damaged. In particular, only 6 of the 36 operating hydropower plants remain. Serious damage was also inflicted on the telecommunications sector. The initial damage is about 42 million AMD. Besides, the water supply system has also suffered severely," Ghazaryan added.