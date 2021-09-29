News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Artsakh representative to Armenia: Initial damage from war is about 42m AMD
Artsakh representative to Armenia: Initial damage from war is about 42m AMD
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


By the end of the year, it is planned to build 300 apartments to accommodate people in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The permanent representative of Artsakh to Armenia, Sergey Ghazaryan, stated about this during Wednesday’s working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.

He stressed that as a result of the war last fall, 192 Artsakh settlements—185 villages and 7 towns—have come under the control of Azerbaijan.

"The infrastructure in the [Artsakh] republic has been severely damaged. In particular, only 6 of the 36 operating hydropower plants remain. Serious damage was also inflicted on the telecommunications sector. The initial damage is about 42 million AMD. Besides, the water supply system has also suffered severely," Ghazaryan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin approves of Turkey's impact on situation in Karabakh
According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in...
 Erdogan's spokesperson states the case when Turkey will normalize relations with Armenia
According to Cumhuriyet, Kalin stated that...
 Yerevan State University holds event in memory of its students killed in 44-day war (PHOTOS)
Chairs with the photos of these fallen boys were placed on the steps of the YSU central building…
 Military expert: What happened a year ago is terribly dangerous game against Armenia’s ally Russia, friendly Iran
According to Jamalyan, now Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has become arrogant…
 Armenia FM, Red Cross delegation head discuss issue of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo…
 Karabakh representative to Armenia: Artsakh historical, cultural heritage under Azerbaijan occupation is under threat
A total of 1,226 businesses in Artsakh have suffered as a result of the war last fall…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos