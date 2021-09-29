Armenia Revenue Committee chief on question whether Azeris will stop Armenian truck drivers or not

We observe the needs of those transporting cargo through the territory of Armenia and are in contact with them every day and every hour. This is what Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan told reporters today, touching upon the situation regarding the Goris-Kapan motorway.

“The solution to this issue is also linked to the activities being carried out by other government agencies, particularly road construction projects. We are doing everything to make sure Iranian truck drivers transport cargo as suitably as possible and additional problems are not created for them. The final solution implies more complex actions, and the government is working in this direction,” he said.

When told that the Azerbaijanis are stopping Iranian drivers and charging customs duties and asked if there is any guarantee that they won’t stop and charge Armenian drivers in the future, Badasyan said the following: “I already commented on all this. We need to be very careful what we ask and what answers are given so that we don’t make the situation tenser for economic operators.”

The 21 km section of the Goris-Kapan motorway is under the control of the Azerbaijanis, who are charging customs duties from Iranian drivers.