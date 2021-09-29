News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenia Revenue Committee chief on question whether Azeris will stop Armenian truck drivers or not
Armenia Revenue Committee chief on question whether Azeris will stop Armenian truck drivers or not
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics


We observe the needs of those transporting cargo through the territory of Armenia and are in contact with them every day and every hour. This is what Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan told reporters today, touching upon the situation regarding the Goris-Kapan motorway.

“The solution to this issue is also linked to the activities being carried out by other government agencies, particularly road construction projects. We are doing everything to make sure Iranian truck drivers transport cargo as suitably as possible and additional problems are not created for them. The final solution implies more complex actions, and the government is working in this direction,” he said.

When told that the Azerbaijanis are stopping Iranian drivers and charging customs duties and asked if there is any guarantee that they won’t stop and charge Armenian drivers in the future, Badasyan said the following: “I already commented on all this. We need to be very careful what we ask and what answers are given so that we don’t make the situation tenser for economic operators.”

The 21 km section of the Goris-Kapan motorway is under the control of the Azerbaijanis, who are charging customs duties from Iranian drivers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM, Iran Ambassador discuss situation created on Goris-Kapan motorway
The parties discussed the situation created on...
 Armenian analyst: Azerbaijan's offensive resources were almost used up on November 9, 2020
If there was shift of power here on...
 Artsakh representative to Armenia: Armenian statehood cannot have prosperous future without Karabakh
We are convinced that Azerbaijan will continue these provocations in various directions…
 Azerbaijanis launch construction in Vorotan section of Armenia's Goris-Kapan motorway
After setting up a police checkpoint in Vorotan, the...
 Putin: Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is guarantee for regional stability
According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in...
 Erdogan's spokesperson states the case when Turkey will normalize relations with Armenia
According to Cumhuriyet, Kalin stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos