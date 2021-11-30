Deputy PM: Railway roads and highways will be under Armenia's jurisdiction in case of unblocking

In case of any unblocking in the region, the railway roads and highways will remain under Armenia’s jurisdiction. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said in response to Lurer’s inquiry about the term ‘Zangezur corridor’ used by the Azerbaijani and Turkish sides.
The Deputy Prime Minister also provided details about the discussions on specification of the routes of railway roads and highways held by the trilateral task force that Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have set up.
“I reaffirm the fact that the process of unblocking of communications doesn’t imply the provision of any exterritorial corridor. I also reaffirm the fact that in case of unblocking, both the railway and the highways will fully be under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of Armenia. In regard to the railway, the sequence and timetable for restoration and operation of only the railway routes of the Soviet era are being discussed. The specific paths for highways and security issues are still being discussed,” Grigoryan added.