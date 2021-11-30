Russia-based Armenian analyst: Implementation of agreements on Karabakh reached in Ashgabat not very likely

The 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation held in Ashgabat could be labeled as significant from only one perspective — the dynamics of turbulence in the world and in the region (South Caucasus and Central Asia) is growing. This is what Russia-based political scientist Karine Gevorgyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“In these conditions, every side is trying to find the best way out of the situation,” she added.
According to her, many topics predetermined during the Summit are unfeasible, and the only exception may be the implantation of the agreement on supply of Turkmen natural gas to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran.
“The rest, for instance, the joint construction works in the territories that were ‘liberated’ after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 are not very likely. I don’t think it’s possible for Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other countries to be involved in this process. A certain facility or building might be built as a gesture, but this is not too serious,” Gevorgyan said.
As far as the agreements on the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory are concerned, the analyst stated that Russia still hasn’t responded to this. “We’re talking about small volumes (1.5-2,000,000,000 cubic meters a year-ed.). As far as I understand, this doesn’t really hurt Russia’s interests,” she concluded.