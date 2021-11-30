News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Vanadzor Office lodges applications with ECHR under cases of captured Armenian soldiers
Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Vanadzor Office lodges applications with ECHR under cases of captured Armenian soldiers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the beginning of this year, lawyers of Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office Arayik Zalyan and Ani Chatinyan had lodged applications with the European Court of Human Rights to apply an urgent measure in the cases of 3 servicemen who were captured during the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], and even though the ECHR has not applied urgent measures, the main complaints have been submitted upon the request of the Court, the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office reports.

“In addition to the complaints submitted under the cases of persons captured as a result of the 44-day war, a complaint was also submitted under the case of a serviceman captured during the fighting over the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on November 16, 2021, under which the ECHR has decided to apply an urgent measure.

The lawyers of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office have submitted a complaint to the ECHR under another case as well, on the ground of violation of the right of a family member of a captive of the 44-day war to not be treated badly, with the justification that the family member has explored the videos released on Azerbaijani websites for months in an attempt to find the son in those videos, and on April 12, 2021 Baku opened a ‘war trophy park’ where the mannequins of officers of the Armenian Armed Forces were displayed along with Armenian military equipment that was seized.

A petition to apply an urgent measure was also submitted for protection of the rights of A. Gh. who was captured in peace, on the basis of which he was also returned to Armenia during the exchange of captives on December 14, 2020,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian analyst states reason why Iran won't renounce exit to Black Sea through Armenia's territory
The analyst attached importance to the...
 Russia-based Armenian analyst: Implementation of agreements on Karabakh reached in Ashgabat not very likely
According to her, many topics predetermined...
 Deputy PM: Railway roads and highways will be under Armenia's jurisdiction in case of unblocking
The Deputy Prime Minister also provided...
 Ombudsman report on Azerbaijan army killing Karabakh civilians is disseminated at UN
And as an official document…
 Armenia ruling force MP: There was no 'corridor' agenda in Sochi talks
The forces that were waiting for that wording were also surprised…
 Armenian analyst: Statement signed on Nov. 26 poses risks to Armenia
Elibegova stated that the document doesn’t mention...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos