Aliyev, Pakistani minister discuss expansion of Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey cooperation format

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Defense Industry Minister of Pakistan Zobaida Jalal.
During the conversation, the parties highlighted the importance of the expansion of cooperation in all sectors, including trade, energy, transport, tourism, education and military and technology, as well as exchanged views on further expansion of the format of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey trilateral cooperation in different directions.
Aliyev declared that he would be glad to see Pakistani companies among the foreign companies that are taking part in ‘the reconstruction and restoration’ of the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).