Christmas tree to be installed at Republic Square of Yerevan this year
Christmas tree to be installed at Republic Square of Yerevan this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

In connection with the New Year and Christmas, the Yerevan Municipality has decided to install at Republic Square the main Christmas tree of Armenia for children this year, city hall spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Christmas trees will also be installed in the administrative districts [of Yerevan]. [But] there will be no solemn ceremony of lighting the lights of the main Christmas tree [at Republic Square]. Yerevan Municipality will not organize New Year events and fireworks either, there will be no festive street lighting, the municipality's Christmas fair will not be held [this year]," Karapetyan added.

To note, the Christmas tree acquired by the Yerevan city hall in 2018 will be installed at Republic Square.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
