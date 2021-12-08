PM: Armenia will participate in initial meeting in '3+3' format

Armenia may be interested in the ‘3+3’ format, if there won’t be discussions on issues that Armenia is already discussing within the scope of other formats. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to the Prime Minister, the Armenian authorities have already discussed this matter with their Russian colleagues, and the latter share this view. Pashinyan also informed that there will be a meeting in the ‘3+2’ format on December 10 and that Armenia will participate in this meeting at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister.

“The meeting will generally be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. The future actions will be discussed,” the Prime Minister clarified, adding that the Armenian government has decided to lead an active regional policy and is currently working in this direction.

“I’m not rushing to draw conclusions, but it’s a fact that we need to try to find effective platforms for regional dialogue, and we need to try to work as effectively as possible in this direction,” the premier emphasized.