Attorney: MP Armen Charchyan needs to be released immediately by virtue of Armenia Constitutional Court decision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Charchyan needs to be released immediately by virtue of the decision of the Constitutional Court. This is what Charchyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Constitutional Court of Armenia announced its decision. By virtue of that decision, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Charchyan needs to be released immediately. I am preparing to file a motion with the demand that the court convene a court hearing immediately and lift the detention pre-trial measure against Armen Charchyan,” he wrote.
