Lavrov: We understand the complexity of the situation in Armenia, but it's not right to speculate Russia's role

We understand the complexity of the situation in Armenia and how complicated all this is, but I don’t think it’s right to speculate Russia’s role. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said, the audio recording of whose speech is posted on Dejavu Telegram channel.

“Azerbaijan is expressing discontent with the fact that we stopped there, and Armenia is also constantly expressing discontent, including the parliamentary speaker who accused the Russian Federation of betraying Nagorno-Karabakh…We have sent an inquiry to understand what all this means… We understand the complexity of the situation in Armenia and how complicated all this is, but I don’t think it’s right to speculate the role that Russia has played. Consequently, the Co-Chairs [of the OSCE Minsk Group] need to focus on reaching an agreement on the arrival of humanitarian organizations and the UNESCO delegation so that the objects of cultural heritage are under their control…

Earlier, during a meeting with Russian media representatives, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan had touched upon the so-called “Lavrov Plan” and linked the “Transfer of Karabakh” to Russia.

“During the mentioned talk, respected Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, citing “the thoughts of Armenian society” that “Russia transferred Karabakh”, declared the following: “If anyone [in Armenia] prepared to transfer anything, there were a few options for that, including the “Lavrov plan””. At the same time, Simonyan emphasized that nobody has transferred anything,” the Russian MFA told reporters.

“It’s hard to comment on something that exists in imagination, not in reality. The “Lavrov plan” is among those things that are imaginary,” the Russian MFA also said, adding that there can’t be talks about “transferring” since it concerned the phased resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.