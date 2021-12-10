Armenia protesting residents reopen Martuni-Vardenis motorway due to border tension

Taking into account the tense border situation, the residents of Vardenis, Armenia, reopened the Martuni-Vardenis motorway Thursday at midnight. Davit Shahnazaryan, a member of the United Vardenis bloc, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday.
In support of Aram Harutyunyan who heads the electoral list of this bloc, the residents of Vardenis had closed off the aforesaid motorway Thursday, and presented their respective demands.
After the local elections in Vardenis on December 5, when the Aharon Khachatryan and the United Vardenis blocs announced the formation of a coalition, the investigative committee of Sevan city had summoned Aram Harutyunyan—who heads the electoral list of the United Vardenis bloc—for questioning, and detained him.
"We announced that we are [re]opening the road on the condition that they release our candidate. Taking into account that the border situation had become tense, we had wounded [soldiers], we decided to [re]open the road so as not to hinder any process. But they will restart again if they do not released Aram Harutyunyan," Shahnazaryan said.
He noted that there has been no response in this regard from any official.
"Only police representatives were in the area," he added.