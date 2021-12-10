Armenia PM highlights importance of speedy conclusion of full-format agreement between Iran and EEU

We can record reassuring interim results of the development of strategic directions within the Eurasian Economic Union. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the online session of the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council. According to him, it will be possible to talk about the results a year after the strategic directions for the five-year development of the Eurasian Economic Union are accepted.
“The key aspect of development of Eurasian integration and one of the main criteria for partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union must be development of the internal market of the Union. The intensification and deepening of integration processes contribute to the structural transformations of the economies of the member states of the Union, the modernization and diversification of those economies. It’s clear that services trade, which has become the dynamic component of modern world economy, serves as a new stimulus for diversification of exports of developing countries,” Pashinyan said.
According to the head of government, monitoring of the plans for liberalization and analysis of the markets of services within the Eurasian Economic Union will provide the opportunity to formulate several objectives and continue constructive work based on mutual understanding and by taking into consideration the interests of all the member states.
Pashinyan stated that another key direction is the expansion of horizons for international cooperation and the creation of a network of trade and economic relations. He also called attention to the interest in early conclusion of a full-format free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.