Pashinyan: Environmental sphere is of strategic importance for Armenia

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday introduced newly appointed minister Hakob Simidyan to the staff of the Ministry of Environment of Armenia, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, the PM thanked the now former minister of environment Romanos Petrosyan for his work in this capacity and congratulated and wished success to new minister Simidyan.
"Today, the environmental sphere is of strategic importance not only for Armenia, but also globally. Of course, the Republic of Armenia shall act here as a responsible member of the international community, and our national policy shall also be based on this logic and our national state interests," Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular.