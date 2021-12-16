News
Russia official: Observer status in Eurasian Economic Union will be beneficial for Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

An observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will be beneficial for Azerbaijan. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said this at a conference, entitled "The current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes," in Baku, Azerbaijani media reported.

According to him, such a status enables the observer country to be more informed about the events taking place within the framework of the EEU.

"Very few people in Azerbaijan know about the EEU. About 30-40% of the [country’s] population does not know what it is. Of course, the level of awareness needs to be raised, and the form of this work is observer status. Within the framework of this status, the observer country can participate in the activities of the [EEU] working bodies, receive all the documents, see how the organization works from within. The observer country has the right to have its representatives in this organization. The more you know, the more benefit you can get from the collaboration. Therefore, it is beneficial also for Azerbaijan," said the Russian deputy premier.

To note, honorary chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had stated at the SEEC meeting that Azerbaijan can become an observer country in the EEU—in which Armenia is a member country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
