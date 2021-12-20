Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The PM was met at the Georgian capital Tbilisi international airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.
Afterwards, the Armenian premier left for the government of Georgia, where he will have a private talk with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
A meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia will also take place in Tbilisi—and with the participation of the PMs of the two countries.