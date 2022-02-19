News
Blast hits Kabul, media claims
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A powerful explosion rocked on Saturday in the north-west of Kabul, the Afghan agency Aamaj News reported.

After the explosion, shots began in the indicated area. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Representatives of the radical Taliban movement, which seized power in Afghanistan, have not yet confirmed the fact of the explosion.

Since the end of 2021, cases of explosions have become more frequent in Kabul. Meanwhile, Taliban representatives have repeatedly stated that IS poses no threat to Afghanistan.
