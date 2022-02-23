News
Wednesday
February 23
Russia MFA: US sanctions will face strong response
Russia MFA: US sanctions will face strong response
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US is once again reflexively grasping at restrictive instruments that are ineffective and counterproductive in terms of its own interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with a new package of sanctions against Russia.

The text of the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry was published on the Telegram channel of RIA Novosti.

It is also noted that the sanctions package announced by the US administration, already the 101st in a row, is in line with Washington's ongoing attempts to change Russia's course.

"There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier US President Joe Biden announced the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
