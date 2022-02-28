Azerbaijan MFA claims Armenians are to blame for Armenian pogroms in Sumgait

Armenians are to blame for the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait city of Azerbaijan 34 years ago. This is how they deny in Azerbaijan, not the fact of the pogroms and massacres of Armenians itself—nor would it be impossible to deny it—but Azerbaijan simply puts the blame on Armenians for this monstrous crime committed against them.
This criminal position was repeated by the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, commenting on the statement by the MFA of Armenia on the anniversary of the pogroms of Armenians in Sumgait.
"As long as the Armenian government takes a position not to compromise on the basis of lies, unfortunately, the Armenian people will be deprived of peace and prosperity," Abdullayeva said. Also, she considered the accusations against Azerbaijan "baseless" and "false."
Referring to the "official data," the representative of the MFA of Azerbaijan speaks about a mere 32 casualties. To note, however, according to unofficial data, hundreds of Armenians were killed in the aforesaid pogroms.
As the "main argument" Abdullayeva presented the "justification" put into circulation by the Azerbaijani side about the complicity of some Armenians in these massacres.
"Instead of taking advantage of the new opportunities for establishment of cooperation and peace that have now emerged after the elimination of the occupation factor, baseless and inimical statements show Armenia's real intentions," said the press secretary of the Azerbaijani MFA.
According to Abdullayeva’s logic, in order to achieve peace, Armenia must renounce the memory of Armenian casualties and the punishment of the perpetrators.