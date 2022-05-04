Beijing closes over 60 subway stations due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Beijing Subway has suspended 64 stations since May 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the city. This is stated in a message published on Wednesday in the account of the subway in the Chinese social network Weibo.

On Wednesday morning, the suspension of 44 stations was reported, and in the afternoon, the subway announced the closure of another 20 stations. As stated in the statement, this decision was made for the prevention and control of the outbreak.

The Beijing Subway has been operating since 1971. The length of its operating lines is 783 km. In total, there are 459 stations in the Beijing subway (including 72 with the possibility of transfer). On average, the Beijing Subway carries about 12.5 million passengers per day.

Since April 22, at least 453 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in Beijing.