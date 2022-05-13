Germany is considering possibility of supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM

Germany plans to provide an additional 430 million euros to fight world hunger

AFP: Syrian refugee debate in Turkey increasingly becoming a political tool

Georgia is running out of wheat stocks: stocks will last for 10 days

Elon Musk temporarily suspends his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.

Calvin Klein boycotted for commercial with pregnant trans man

UN urges Putin to open ports in Black Sea for wheat export from Ukraine

Kim Kardashian has panic attacks because of Kanye West

Germany backs funding Ukraine's reconstruction with confiscated Russian assets

Converse Bank bonds can now be purchased via the mobile application

The 'Vardanyan’s Park' is already three years old

Armenia and Tajikistan FMs discuss cooperation issues

Resistance movement holds march in Yerevan

Zack Snyder's film victory at Oscars may be faked

Premier League: Nominees for coach of season title

Josep Borrell hopes talks with Iran can eventually lead to an agreement

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Erdogan: Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Two fellow servicemen detained in case of Argishti Yeghyan's death

Ankara: The price of the Ukrainian crisis will be too high for everyone

To what tragic consequences can chronic rhinitis lead?

EU to provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine

Six protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

Kanye West's girlfriend gets tattoo with his name on it

Real Madrid to make attractive offer to Vini Jr.

Diamond prices are rising due to sanctions against Russian company ALROSA

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

Juventus new kit

ABC: Over 250,000 US children lose their parents due to COVID-19

Woman sues Travis Scott over miscarriage after Astroworld

Australia calls presence of Chinese spy ship off its coast act of aggression

Azerbaijan MFA: Chairmen and format of national commissions on delimitation of borders with Armenia defined

Russia President to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of CSTO member states

Azerbaijani media: Baku to not discuss delimitation and communications with Yerevan

OSCE is not going to abandon Minsk Group

Gwyneth Paltrow introduces alpaca wool diapers to raise awareness of poverty

Musk makes it clear he will not support Trump if he runs for president in 2024

Benzema equals Raul

Bulgaria to receive gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July

Police arrest members of Youth Voice initiative for their sit-in

Representatives of Resistance Movement hold rallies in Yerevan

Over 7 million Europeans suffer from skin cancer, study claims

US to support Finland and/or Sweden's application for NATO membership

Lavrov: CIS Foreign Ministers discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

Liverpool want Roma midfielder

Armenian parliament to hold extraordinary session

Members of Youth Voice Initiative conduct information campaign at YSU

Boris Johnson sees no way to normalize relations with Vladimir Putin

Next meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Nur-Sultan

EU considers postponing ban on Russian oil as Hungary blocks sanctions

Yekaterina Sycheva celebrates her first victory in Armenian national team

German lawmakers approve possible expropriation of energy companies

Conte: 'Arteta complains a lot'

Finland plans to issue second white paper proposing country's membership in NATO

Those who own guns are less likely to report intent to kill themselves than those who don't, study claims

Turkey secures support from Biden administration to upgrade its F-16 fighters

It is known under which number Rosa Linn will perform at Eurovision 2022 finals

Senator Rand Paul slows Senate approval of Ukraine aid package

Ancelotti: We'll play 4-3-3 and then we could switch to a 4-4-2

How to cope with stress and maintain mental health?

Aston Villa pays EUR 20 million for Coutinho

Malawian court sentences three men to 155 years for albino murder

Russian specialists discovered new species of microorganisms on Spitsbergen

World oil stocks decreased by 45 mln barrels in March

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for users

European officials meditate in forest to fight the climate crisis

Tottenham beat Arsenal

Lewandowski won't sign new deal with Bayern Munich

Guardiola can't stop thinking about Klopp (cartoon)

Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO

Antony Blinken to participate in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

Eating blueberries every day may improve health

Media: Russia may cut off gas supplies to Finland

Lavrov, Mirzoyan and Bayramov discuss preparation of treaty on normalization of relations

Olaf Scholz welcomes Finland's application to join NATO

Resistance movement to continue acts of disobedience: Saghatelyan presents plans for tomorrow

Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues related to establishment of demarcation commission

Italian police arrest dozens of drug traffickers

Superbet Chess Classic։ Aronian plays draw with American Fabiano Caruana

NEWS.am digest: Vladimir Putin to visit Armenia late autumn, protests continue in Yerevan

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation

Trilateral meeting of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs begins in Dushanbe

Pentagon Head: Putin does not want to take on NATO

Armenia PM and Russian Deputy PM discuss opening of regional communications

Top 10 highest-paid athletes

Armenia FM: Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Moscow on border delimitation

Armenia FM announces Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Yerevan

Rome։ Karen Khachanov loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas (photo, video)

Armenian Embassy resumes its work in Ukrainian capital

Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers meet in Dushanbe

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to discuss regional issues

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to attend CSTO summit on May 16

Lavrov in Dushanbe, to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Yerevan mayor, UK envoy to Armenia exchange views on matters of mutual interest

Resistance Movement representatives stage protest outside office of EU Delegation to Armenia

Russian MFA warns of military-technical response in case of Finland's accession to NATO

Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today

Coronavirus causes depression and anxiety no more often than other respiratory infections