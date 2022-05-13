Josep Borrell hopes talks with Iran can eventually lead to an agreement

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell hopes that stalled talks with Iran over the country's nuclear program could eventually lead to an agreement, AP reports.
He said an EU envoy arrived in Tehran this week for talks that went better than expected. Negotiations stalled for two months over disagreements over what to do with the IRGC, Borrell said.
Things like this can't be resolved overnight, but let's say the talks have been unlocked, he added.
EU Ambassador Enrique Mora said on Friday that he and colleagues were briefly detained at Frankfurt Airport while in transit from Tehran to Brussels, in violation of diplomatic rules.