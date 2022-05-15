Germany chills hopes of Ukraine to receive frozen funds of Russia

German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has chilled Ukraine's hopes for a speedy transfer of frozen Russian state funds.

Access to frozen money is legally not so easy, dpa quoted her as saying. Sanctions give grounds to go down this path, but such a step should not be contrary to German law, and must also be confirmed by a decision of the European Court, she said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at a meeting of the G7 (G7) foreign ministers, asked Germany and other G7 countries to pass a law allowing them to confiscate the assets of the Russian state and provide these funds to Ukraine for the restoration of the country, Deutsche Welle reports.

According to his estimates, we are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars and euros.

Kuleba noted that Canada has already taken action and he feels others will follow suit sooner rather than later.