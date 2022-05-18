Inflation dynamics in Turkey is the worst in 30 years

Armenia opposition leader to US envoy: Being silent you contribute to establishment of dictatorship

Resistance movement holds procession to Armenian police

India, the world's largest buyer of Russian weapons, is looking for alternative suppliers

Rome strongly supports Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO

Russian MFA: Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is key task in context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku

Greek FM criticizes Turkey for revisionist policy

Russia expects to launch work on delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Opposition movement starts rally on France Square in Yerevan

Istanbul mayor to challenge decision to demolish Ataturk Airport in court

8 suspected cases of monkeypox identified in Spain

Statement submitted to Prosecutor General's Office for using violence against deputy by police

Investigative Committee decides to detain uncle of Artsakh hero

Nothing dangerous found at Yerevan Zvartnots airport

Armenian MPs hope for Czech Republic support to protect Armenian monuments in territories occupied by Azerbaijan

Netherlands offers Swedes and Finns military protection

Italian parliament's delegation visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Lithuanian President to arrive in Armenia

Armenia FM in Brussels lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Turkey blocks launch of NATO negotiations on Finland and Sweden membership

Ursula von der Leyen proposes new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion

Armenia invites Egypt to cooperate in fight against corruption

Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations receives bomb threat at Zvartnots airport

Russia wants to withdraw from WTO and WHO

Tajikistan announces start of anti-terrorist operation in east of country

Armenia Security Council holds regular meeting

Dollar, euro rising significantly in Armenia

Australia imposes sanctions on some Russian journalists, civil servants and organizations

Russia to expel 24 Italian diplomats

Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats

Aliyev: Azerbaijan wants to sign peace agreement with Armenia

Lawyer: Armenian police beat and insult minors

Moldova PM says country intends to remain neutral

Protests erupt in Iranian provinces over rising prices for staples

Erdogan calls on NATO to respect his security concerns

Opposition calls on everyone to come out at 7 p.m. to rally in central Yerevan

Armenian police arrest 364 participants in protests

Bulgarian transport companies hold nationwide protest

Ukraine exports wheat reserves from Odessa to Europe

Yerevan police reportedly injured one of protests

Deutsche Bank terminates relations with major Russian banks

Google's subsidiary in Russia to start bankruptcy proceedings

Armenia police: Yerevan is not paralyzed

Russia declares 34 French diplomats persona non grata

Azerbaijanis to settle in Armenian houses in occupied Shushi

352 peaceful protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

Belarus Prime Minister arrives in Baku with a working visit

US Treasury and global banks unveil plan to ease food crisis

Criminal case launched on fact of use of force by police against demonstrator

Canada denies entry to 1,000 Russians, including President Putin

Representatives of Resistance Movement start march in Yerevan

Lithuanian president looks forward to expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan

CNN: US is exploring ways to export corn and wheat from Ukraine

Yerevan subway work paralyzed

277 peaceful protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

Cavusoglu announces meeting of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and UN delegations

Sabah: Turkey sets 10 conditions for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

Armenia Defense Ministry denies misinformation from Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Russia opens land border with Georgia

Sweden and Finland submit applications to NATO

73 peaceful protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

44-day war participants and girls among apprehended citizens

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience continue in Yerevan

Polish archaeologists discover tomb of Egyptian dignitary

Mexican President calls US economic embargo against Cuba 'policy of genocide'

Former Spain King Juan Carlos to return to his country after scandal

Gas rationing for German industry will take place subject to certain criteria

German finance minister open to idea of ​​'seizing' Russian state assets

Hungary says giving up Russian oil will cost at least €770m

European Commission says opening accounts in rubles in Russian bank to pay for gas would violate sanctions

NEWS.am digest: over 400 protesters apprehended in Yerevan, Azovstal siege ends as Ukraine surrenders

Biden to host Swedish and Finnish leaders to discuss their NATO membership bids

Cavusoglu and Blinken to discuss process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

US plans to propose to Europe to introduce tariffs on Russian oil instead of embargo

Ameriabank awarded with TFP Prize for Deal of the Year 2021: Green Trade by EBRD

March is over: New petition submitted to Prosecutor General's Office to detain PM

Opposition Resistance Movement kicks off in Yerevan

Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership on May 18

US Air Force announces successful test of ARRW hypersonic missile prototype in California

ECO PA chairmanship passes from Pakistan to Azerbaijan

Andrea Wiktorin says law enforcement must refrain from using disproportionate force

More than 30 mafia suspects arrested in Italy

Finnish parliament approves application for NATO membership

Media: Ukrainian military is being taken out of Azovstal in Mariupol

Turkey expects Putin's visit, Kremlin denies information

Russian MFA: Russia does not rule out trilateral summit with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Daniel Ioannisyan: Even during tensed days of 2018 revolution, there were not 400+ apprehended

Dollar continues to lose value in Armenia

Armenia President and Japanese Ambassador exchange views on bilateral agenda

Russia MFA: 3+3 format creates favorable conditions for dialogue between Yerevan and Baku, Yerevan and Ankara

Japanese government respects Sweden's decision to join NATO

Russia withdraws from Council of the Baltic Sea States

Spain wants to double military spending by 2030

Iran wants to resume mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry announces Ukraine's withdrawal from negotiations

Swedish FM signs application for NATO membership

Trilateral working group of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan to meet this month

Russia MFA: Moscow considers protests in Armenia internal affair

414 citizens apprehended by police in Yerevan

Kazakh President to visit Azerbaijan