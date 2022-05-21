Armenia FM presents stance of Armenian side on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Macedonian FM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani during the 132nd ministerial session on Friday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.
The interlocutors discussed deepening bilateral relations and expanding effective cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The sides underscored the importance of boosting political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries.
Minister Mirzoyan particularly underscored the active cooperation within OSCE framework, expressing hope that North Macedonia will make a significant contribution to regional security and peace in the upcoming OSCE chairmanship.
In this context, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs presented the Armenian side's position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in achieving a comprehensive and practical solution of the issue.
In the course of the meeting the sides also touched upon the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war.