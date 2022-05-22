BRICS countries reaffirm their commitment to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection

BRICS Environment Ministers at a meeting today pledged to intensify policy dialogues and jointly conduct research to promote environmental cooperation on issues such as climate change, biodiversity and marine conservation, Xinhua reports.
The 8th BRICS Environment Ministerial Meeting was hosted by China online. The event was also attended by representatives of the environmental authorities of South Africa, Brazil, Russia and India.
Cooperation between the BRICS countries in the field of environmental protection has already become an important and integral part of advancing the construction of a global ecological civilization, said Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environmental Protection of China. He stated that all parties must work together for a low-carbon future and the achievement of the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
China proposed to deepen practical cooperation in the framework of the BRICS Cities Partnership Initiative for their sustainable development, as well as in the field of environmentally friendly technologies.
According to Huang Runqiu, all parties should join forces to implement low-carbon technological innovation and provide solutions for developing countries and the world to protect the environment.