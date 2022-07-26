News
Ruling power MP: Armenia defends only its interests in talks for normalization of relations with Turkey
Ruling power MP: Armenia defends only its interests in talks for normalization of relations with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Armenia defends solely its interests during the negotiations for the normalization of relations with Turkey, and will not back away from them under any circumstances. Maria Karapetyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA and an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA on Tuesday.

The legislator was asked how Yerevan treats the statements by Turkish officials that Turkey is developing its approaches toward negotiations with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan. In response, the Armenian lawmaker said that Ankara's such approach should not surprise anyone.

"The fact that Turkey coordinates its approaches with Azerbaijan should not shock us. Their relations are not a secret for us. The results of the negotiations with Turkey are of primary importance for us. Both Armenia and Turkey record that the negotiations are proceeding without any preconditions. At the moment, there is a specific agreement," Karapetyan noted.
