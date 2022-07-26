News
News
Ambassador: US is discussing with Yerevan, Baku possibility of providing technical support on unblocking issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States is discussing with Armenia and Azerbaijan the possibility of providing technical support to unblock the region, said US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

There is serious diplomatic involvement in this process, and not only from the US side. The US partners in the European Union, like others, are also involved, which is very helpful in keeping this momentum going. These are difficult questions and the solutions will not be easy. But we must be persistent, she noted.

With the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the US side is discussing technical assistance, some technical assessments that will help unblock transport links in the region. We attach great importance to this goal, she added.

According to her, another topic touched upon by the Secretary of State was the settlement of relations between Armenia and Turkey. We also consider this direction very important. We welcome the steps taken so far by Armenia and Turkey. We call on both sides to make progress. Since many of these issues are interconnected, and when we see positive steps in one direction, then this can provide momentum for achieving wider peace in the region.

She added that we must continue testing proposals and engagements, testing the areas that have been highlighted by Armenia and Turkey. We also saw good negotiations at the level of special representatives, as a result of which agreements were reached on the opening of some border crossing points. We have seen some arrangements for direct cargo transportation. The details must be worked out. It is here that we will continue to encourage both Armenia and Turkey to progress and see that progress here can make a positive contribution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani discussions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
