Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future
Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

It is likely that a new round of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal will take place in the near future, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Tasnim reported.

According to him, Tehran considers the negotiations a logical and rational course to reach a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that would guarantee the economic interests of the Islamic Republic in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He said Iran had received a text proposed by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to restart the 2015 nuclear deal based on previous rounds of talks.

Iran welcomes and positively responds to any initiative that contributes to an agreement, Kanaani said. Following the exchange of messages in recent weeks and the studies that have been carried out on the proposed texts, it is likely that in the near future we will be able to reach a result on setting a date for negotiations and possibly witness a new round of negotiations, the representative of Iran added.

Kanaani noted that such a breakthrough would depend entirely on the determination of the other side, especially the US, to demonstrate their willingness to reach a logical, rational and lasting agreement and refrain from distracting topics.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
