Karabakh Defense Army provides information on situation on line of contact

The operational situation on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan on the night of August 5-6 and as of 09:00 in the morning, despite some tension, remained relatively stable.
The press service of the Karabakh Defense Army told Armenian News-NEWS.am that in some sections of the line of contact, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire by using firearms of various calibers. There are no losses from the Armenian side.
Through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping forces, work continues to prevent a further escalation of tension and stabilize the situation.