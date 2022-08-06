News
Saturday
August 06
Saturday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
Karabakh Defense Army provides information on situation on line of contact
Karabakh Defense Army provides information on situation on line of contact
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The operational situation on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan on the night of August 5-6 and as of 09:00 in the morning, despite some tension, remained relatively stable.

The press service of the Karabakh Defense Army told Armenian News-NEWS.am that in some sections of the line of contact, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire by using firearms of various calibers. There are no losses from the Armenian side.

Through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping forces, work continues to prevent a further escalation of tension and stabilize the situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Erdogan: It is important that Armenia fulfills its obligations under the tripartite statement
"First of all, we condemn the attack that resulted in the martyrdom of one of our Azerbaijani brothers...
 U.S. Ambassador to OSCE calls for immediate steps to reduce tensions in Karabakh
He does not want a return to large-scale hostilities...
 US Congressman: It is necessary to hold the Aliyev regime accountable for the attacks on Artsakh
Azerbaijan's aggression was also condemned by member of the House of Representatives Lori Trahan...
 Artsakh authorities order residents of Berdzor and Aghavno to leave their homes by August 25
Artsakh's Minister of Territorial and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan gave the residents of Aghavno and Berdzor until...
 United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable
In recent days, taking advantage of the geopolitical shifts, Azerbaijan, using force or the threat of force...
 Democratic Party of Armenia proposes all national forces to create shadow government
The Democratic Party of Armenia (DPA) proposes to consolidate all national forces in the status of a political council...
