News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 07
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Hot weather: Workers in Iraq get day off as temperatures pass 50 ° C
Hot weather: Workers in Iraq get day off as temperatures pass 50 ° C
Region:World News
Theme: Society

 Civil servants have been sent home in many parts of Iraq as temperatures rise above 50°C in some areas, local media reported.

Several cities in the country topped the list of the hottest places in the world. Due to the scorching heat, at least 10 provinces have suspended the work of most government employees, Kurdistan24 reports.

The suffering is exacerbated by regular power outages that render the air conditioner unavailable.

Suffocating dust storms have also intensified this year. Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense and last longer due to anthropogenic climate change.

Iraq has been recognized by the UN as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East. The heat wave in the country has been ongoing since mid-July and is projected to continue.

Scorching heat is not unusual in Iraq, as it is in one of the hottest places on earth. But residents say conditions are deteriorating. In the southern port of Basra, where the temperature is especially high, a four-day vacation for state employees has begun.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-8 degrees Celsius in next 4 days
It will be 17-19 degrees Celsius tonight in Yerevan, and 31-33 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon…
 Another extreme heat wave to hit China
Some cities in Zhejiang province, home to many factories and exporters...
 In Switzerland, municipal authorities limit water use amid extreme heat
The authorities also advised people to refrain from making fires in the forests...
 Meteorology official: Armenia heatwave will gradually recede as of Friday
During the day it will be 34-35 degrees Celsius, instead of 38-40, in Yerevan...
 Heatwave claims 237 lives so far in Spain
From last Sunday to Thursday…
 Birds falling to the ground in Spain because of heat
The heat is not expected to abate in Valladolid until Tuesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos