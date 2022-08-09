News
Lawyer: On way from Nairi to Izmirlyan Aghvan Hovsepyan fainted
Lawyer: On way from Nairi to Izmirlyan Aghvan Hovsepyan fainted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

On the way back from Nairi Medical Center to Izmirlyan Medical Center, Aghvan Hovsepyan lost consciousness, lawyer Erik Aleksanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly noted:

"Today Aghvan Hovsepyan was transferred from the Izmirlian Medical Center to the Nairi Medical Center for CT angiography. I just found out that he had lost consciousness on the way back from Nairi Medical Center to Izmirlyan Medical Center. Later it turned out that it was because of high glucose level in Mr. Hovsepyan's blood - 29 mmol/l at that moment.

Aghvan Hovsepyan suffers from diabetes, which is a serious condition and, according to specialists, is a threat to his life and health. According to doctors, the next time it can lead to hyperglycemic coma.

A few days ago, Judge Martirosyan did not even discuss the defense's motion to change the preventive measure against Aghvan Hovsepyan on the basis of the deterioration of his health and the discovery of new diseases. Therefore, it is Martirosyan who will be fully responsible for the irreversible consequences".
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
