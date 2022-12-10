Nikolay Silaev: Russia will not revise its approaches to peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

Azerbaijan is acting in the spirit in which it has been acting at least since the beginning of this year; that is, it is trying to exert forceful pressure on Armenia and Karabakh, and it is also hinting that the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are undesirable for it, political scientist Nikolay Silaev told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The analyst noted that this happens despite the fact that the final declarations of all the summits with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan contain points that the parties approve the activities of these Russian peacekeepers.

"I believe the problem here is how the Russian special military operation in Ukraine is developing. It is clear to everyone that this operation requires a lot of effort and resources from Russia. It seems to some participants in international relations that right now, when Russia's attention is distracted, it is necessary to increase the pressure because if this pressure increases, then at some point Russia will give in and revise its approaches both to the peacekeeping mission and to other regional security issues. I don't think that such a revision is possible; but at the same time I don't expect that the pressure will stop," said the analyst.

In his opinion, Russia will reduce the risks of escalation of tension through negotiations, first of all.

"Such negotiations are underway; they are very intense. But the circumstances are such that the pressures will probably continue, and, unfortunately, Azerbaijan is now practically checking the boundaries, scales, and degree of that pressure," Silaev added, in particular.