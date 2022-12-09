Armenia, Russia defense ministers meet, sign 2023 military cooperation plan

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, as part of his working visit to Russia, on Friday attended the joint meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) member countries
At the meeting, Papikyan presented the situation created in Armenia’s region as a result of the latest Azerbaijani military aggression, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Subsequently, a meeting was held between the Armenian defense minister and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu. During this talk, several current matters related to regional security, as well as military and technico-military cooperation were discussed.
And at the end of this meeting, the 2023 plan for military cooperation between the Armenian and Russian defense ministries was signed.